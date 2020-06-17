It has been a few days since the Indian and Chinese troops seemed to be heading for a face-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh. An Indian Army officer and two soldiers were martyred during the face-off between India and China in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley creating an outrage on social media and many celebrities rooted for the Indian army. Now, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has honoured the sacrifice of the Indian Army. Also Read - Watch: TV Celebs Unite For New Bigg Boss by Remo D'Souza, Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill Participate

In his tweet, he expressed his gratitude and rooted for the Indian Army. He further added that the people of India are with them and that their sacrifice will not go in vain.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “For all what’s happening at the #GalwanValley …. Indian Army just want you to know we are all with you & v have complete faith in you … your supreme sacrifice will not be in vain.”

Take a look at the tweet here:

For all what’s happening at the #GalwanValley …. Indian Army just want you to know we are all with you & v have complete faith in you … your supreme sacrifice will not be in vain — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) June 16, 2020



Post Bigg Boss, he was seen in music video Bhula Dunga opposite Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill. The song was loved by his fans and also became the top track of the year. As per the reports, he is expected to play the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s Broken But Beautiful Season 3. However, there is no official confirmation on the same. The previous seasons featured Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi.

Earlier, he spoke about being self-quaratined and told Pinkvilla, “but this is something we have to do for ourselves, our family and the society at large. The entire world is suffering because of coronavirus. The condition is bad in our country and one needs to understand that when the Government has come down to take such major steps, things might get pretty bad. Let’s not break this chain of self-quarantine and not think of small things like ‘oh I am bored so I must go out’ because you never know who picks it up since it is an airborne disease. Let’s help everyone and stay home. Give your family more time.”