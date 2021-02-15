Bigg Boss 14: Both Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla have had their highs and lows in the house. The couple who entered the house as contestants became the top contenders for the trophy this season and even though Abhinav has been eliminated, Rubina is still playing the game. In his latest interaction with media after coming out of the house, Abhinav talked about Salman Khan and how people think that he and his wife were targetted by the host on the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar, February 14, 2021, Highlights: Salman Khan Announces Another Mid-Week Eviction

Salman had received a lot of criticism from the fans of Rubina and Abhinav when he schooled both of them multiple times during the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. While the fans declared that Salman was being biased towards Rakhi Sawant by bashing Abhinav and Rubina, the man doesn't think so.

Talking to India Forums, Abhinav mentioned that whatever Salman tells them in the weekend-special episodes, it is all for their own benefit and not to demotivate them. "See, all I will say is, it is a show about speaking, so all sorts of opinions are welcome. I was very firm on one thing that whatever Khan sir batate hai, samjhate hai (makes us understand), it is for our betterment. So I won't feel let down by it, ki 'arre yaar, bura lag raha hai, itna bura bola (I won't feel that he's saying stuff to demotivate us or pull us down).' No, I will try to learn what I can from it. He is trying to guide in a way that 'avoid this, do that'," he explained.

Abhinav added that he always tried to take Salman’s advice to improve his game in the show. “I actually became stronger after every Weekend Ka Vaar,” he said.

Meanwhile, in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was playing in the place of Eijaz Khan, got evicted from the show. As the show enters its Grand Finale week, there are five contestants fighting for the trophy now – Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant, Nikki Tamboli, and Aly Goni. Salman announced on Sunday that another mid-week eviction will take place soon.

Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 14!