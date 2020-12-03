Bigg Boss 14: Actor Abhinav Shukla is the second finalist of Bigg Boss 14 after defeating Nikki Tamboli in the game. The latest buzz around BB14 has it that the ongoing boat task will end with Abhinav being declared as the second finalist of the season. As reported by various insiders, Abhinav and Nikki will be seen fighting for the ‘kursi‘ in the game and as the buzzer rings, the audience will see Nikki failing to make Abhinav leave his place on the boat, thereby making him the winner. Also Read - Bigg Boss 13 Fame Shehnaaz Gill Looks Sassy As She Slays In A Pink Crop Top And Neon Leather Jacket In New PHOTOS

Actor Eijaz Khan was declared as the first finalist of the season after guest Ekta Kapoor entered the house last week and gave the immunity stone to Eijaz. Apart from that, actor Aly Goni, who entered the show as one of the wild card contestants this year was eliminated in a mid-week eviction in Wednesday night’s episode. Actor Kavita Kaushik, who was also a wild card contestant, chose to step out of the show on her own after an ugly fight with Rubina Dilak. This left six contestants fighting for a place in the Grand Finale – Rubina, Abhinav, Nikki, Jasmin Bhasin and Rahul Vaidya. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik Walks Out of The House After Ugly Fight With Rubina Dilaik

Meanwhile, Rubina’s confession on the show regarding her personal life has become a point of discussion among the fans. As part of a task, the actor chose to talk about her married life and how she and husband Abhinav were thinking of taking a divorce before stepping into the show. The actor revealed that they gave their marriage the last chance by agreeing to participate in Bigg Boss 14 and that saved their relationship. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Latest Eviction: Aly Goni Out of The House, Jasmin Bhasin Becomes Second Finalist?