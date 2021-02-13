Actor Abhinav Shukla recently came out of Bigg Boss 14 while his wife and actor Rubina Dilaik is still inside the house. The couple went through the highs and lows together in the show and Abhinav says that the journey has made them stronger as a couple. After coming out of the house, the actor talked to the media and spoke about his relationship with his wife after revealing that they had been thinking of separating before entering the house last year. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Bipasha Basu Extends Her Support To 'Strong Girl' Rubina Dilaik | See IG Post

While speaking to Times of India, Abhinav mentioned that the Bigg Boss house made them realise how they had been arguing on very small issues while they got to face the big challenges inside the house together. Clearly stating that they are going to be together now, Abhinav said, "Everything is fine now. There's no divorce happening. The show made us stronger and strengthened our bond. When we were discussing the show before giving a nod to it, I jokingly told Rubina that once you see the fights inside the BB house, you might forget the little fights we had."

The popular BB 14 contestant added that he's hopeful that his wife will bring the trophy home and he's rooting for her win. "During our stay in the house, we realised that we were making a fuss about small issues. Now, when she comes out of the house, hopefully after the grand finale, we will look into our issues and will solve them," he said.

Earlier last year, the two revealed in an episode in Bigg Boss 14 that they were contemplating divorce before entering the show. Rubina had mentioned that they had given their marriage some time till November but in between, they were offered Bigg Boss and they decided to take that up to explore the relationship better.

Rubina is one of the strongest contestants inside the house this season. The other contestants who are fighting for the trophy are Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, and Nikki Tamboli.