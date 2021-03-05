Mumbai: Bigg Boss is known for building new relationships and breaking the existing ones. Several people have found their life partners inside the house while several others have seen their close friendships being broken. When actor Jasmin Bhasin entered the house as one of the contestants, she found her biggest support in fellow contestants in Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla. However, the friendship didn’t last long and Jasmin ended up breaking her ties with them. Also Read - Abhinav Shukla Breaks Silence on Rakhi Sawant Pulling Drawstrings of His Shorts in a Shameful Incident on Bigg Boss 14

In his latest interview, Abhinav made it clear that the differences between them and Jasmin are not going to go away anytime soon. Abhinav was talking to ABP when he took Jasmin's name answering a question about one contestant he would never like to meet or talk again. The actor also mentioned Jaan Kumar Sanu and Rahul Vaidya as the 'most confused', and 'most irritating' contestants, respectively, in the show. Abhinav went on to say that he lost his cool on Rakhi Sawant in an episode and that's the biggest thing he regrets from his journey of Bigg Boss 14.

Earlier, in another interview, Abhinav had mentioned how Bigg Boss 14 actually brought him closer to his wife Rubina Dilaik after the strain in their relationship. The actor said that what Rakhi did when she crossed her line while teasing him, made him realise the sense of belonging to Rubina.

While Abhinav was voted out before the Grand Finale, Rubina emerged as the winner of the season. Rahul ended up being the first runner-up.