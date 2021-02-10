After the elimination of Abhinav Shukla during the mid-week evictions from the Bigg Boss 14 house, the actor’s parents are not happy with the makers of the show and alleged that they may have intentionally eliminated him. They even accused the makers of rigging voting. Abhinav’s father said that old contestants have returned to the show and instead of removing them, they intentionally removed Abhinav. Also Read - ‘Abhinav Shukla Deserves Finale’ Trends After Bigg Boss 14 Eviction, Netizens Cry, Feel Proud of Him

Speaking with a news portal, Abhinav’s father said, “I am very saddened by Abhinav Shukla’s dismissal. Abhinav Shukla has already been dropped from the show before the finale. I do not understand why Abhinav Shukla has been removed from the show. The makers may have intentionally eliminated Abhinav Shukla. In the past, this has been done by ignoring voting. Public votes matter. If Abhinav Shukla is ignored by voting, then it is wrong. Old players have returned to the show 2-3 weeks ago. Instead of removing those people, the makers eliminated Abhinav Shukla.” Also Read - 'We Will Get Married This Year'! Eijaz Khan-Pavitra Punia All Set To The Tie Knot This Year



Not only Abhinav’s father but many of his fans feel that he deserves to be in the finale.

Recently, Rubina Dilaik’s sister Jyotika revealed that their parents were shocked when they heart that Abhinav and Rubina are contemplating divorce. She told ETimes, “When the promo of their relationship of not being on good terms came out, I started getting messages from people asking if Rubina and Abhinav were getting divorced. I initially did not understand why I was getting such messages but when I saw the promo myself I was shocked. When we saw the episode, there was complete silence in the house, our mom was crying, and I was also crying. We all were looking at each other, but we did not utter a word. But later, mom told us that Rubina and Abhinav were having issues and asked us to see the better side that they are now together. She told us now they have mended their ways and are going strong. Eventually, we understood the matter.”

