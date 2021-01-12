Bigg Boss 14 contestant Vikas Gupta has reportedly walked out of the Bigg Boss 14 house due to health issues. A Twitter handle by the name of The Khabri, known for giving updates on the show, tweeted, “Vikas Gupta is out of the house due to health issues.” Also Read - Ye Saandhni Thi? Rakhi Sawant’s New Bigg Boss 14 Mashup Ft. Yashraj Mukhate Will Make You Laugh Out Loud - Watch

The ‘mastermind of Bigg Boss 11 has not been keeping well for a while. After he revealed about his bisexuality, he is going through a difficult time as he is not in talking terms with his family. Recently, on the show, he down in tears after no family members of his came to meet him during the family week. Later, actor Rashami Desai came inside the house to meet him.

Earlier, his mother shared an official statement and said, ” To think that we actually distanced our own (son) for his sexual orientation is equal to making a derogatory statement about my family. Yes, my son and I are not on great terms but that has nothing to do with his orientation. We had cut off ties with him much before he decided to come out in public, and we knew and have always loved him and accepted him the way he is. So the news about us distancing him cause of his choices is a complete hoax fabricated to one’s convenience. But sometimes, when you give too much love, you risk being taken for granted. Unfortunately, we distanced ourselves from him but despite that, we maintained silence because unlike him, we didn’t want to paint a bad picture of him in the media.”

Earlier, he had told an online portal, “My brother Sid and my mother left my home some time ago, things had gone very bad after I disclosed my bisexuality to the world. My family finds it embarrassing to have me around them. They don’t want to be seen with me. Our society can be difficult, so not inviting me to the birthday is fine. I don’t wish to spoil their celebrations.”