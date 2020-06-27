Bigg Boss 14 preparations and casting is going on in full swing. The show is set to return in October and Salman Khan will be hosting the show. Since the announcement of the show, there have been many speculations around about who will be featuring on the controversial show. However, the confirmation always comes on the day of its premiere. As per the latest buzz, Akshay Kumar’s first actor Shanthipriya, who featured in the film Saugandh, might be one of the contestants on the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan to Shoot For Promo of The Controversial Show at His Panvel Farmhouse?

In a conversation with Navbharat Times, the actor expressed her desire to be on the show and said, “Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality TV shows and I would definitely like to participate in the show.”

She is the younger sister of actor Bhanupriya and has worked in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi language films. She made her debut with Tamil film Enga Ooru Pattukaran. She bid adieu to the films after her wedding with Baazigar actor Siddharth Ray. Ray died of a massive heart attack in 2004, at the age of 40.



In 1991, Shanthipriya made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar starrer Saugandh. She went on to feature in films such as Veerta, Meherbaan, Ikke Pe Ikka, Mere Sajana Saath Nibhana and Phool Angaar. She even featured in Mithun Chakraborthy’s son Mahaakshay in Hamiliton Palace. She has also worked in TV shows such as Vishwamitra, Brahmaand Ka Yodha, Mata Ki Chowki, Kalyug Mein Bhakti Ki Shakti, Dwarkadheesh, Bhagwaan Shree Krishna among others.



As per the reports, Bigg Boss 14 will premiere its first episode in first week of October and Salman has asked makers to add ‘social distancing’ as the key feature of this season.

Other names that are speculated to enter the show are Zaan Khan of Hamari Bahi Silk, Shubhangi Atre of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain and Shagun Pandey of Tujhse Hai Raabta. However, nothing has been confirmed as of now.