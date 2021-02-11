Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni said that he will now play the game for himself after Rahul Vaidya felt betrayed. During the ‘Ticket to Finale’ task, Aly was initially protecting his own stakes but then came forward to stop Nikki. However, Rahul was not happy with the delay and did not find Aly’s act helpful. He then shouted at Aly, “You want to play your own game? Of course! It is just fine. Please go ahead.” Also Read - Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah: 3100 Happysodes And Counting



Rahul then told Toshi Sabri, “I kept asking for his help but he did not, he was playing his own game. He was just pretending to help, was that really help? I saw it all today. How can you even think of something like that? No way! Are you mad?”

On the other hand, Aly Goni was seen telling Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Paras Chhabra, “Everyone, inside the house, guests who visit and even the people who enter the show for some time… Everyone says a friendship like ours (Aly and Rahul) has never been witnessed on Bigg Boss. We are there to support each other, but we never interfere with each other’s game. Rahul has had the worst of fights with Rubina Dilaik but I am on good terms with her. I was never on the same page as Kavita Kaushik but Rahul had a good bond with her.” He also said that he and Rahul agreed to play their individual games on the show.