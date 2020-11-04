In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, Aly Goni will be seen making the wild card entry in the controversial house and it will be delightful day for Jasmin Bhasin. Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are rumoured to be dating and their beautiful chemistry will spark up things in the house. As Jasmin sees Aly, she will have a rush of emotions and display a beautiful bond. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 November 4, 2020 Episode Highlights: Jasmin Bhasin Gets Jealous of Aly Goni, Pavitra Punia Bond

In the promo, Aly, who is behind the locked glass door asks Jasmin why she cries and she replied with ‘this world is not for me’. Aly further reveals that even in the outside world, both of them are each other’s world. Jasmin then joyfully says ‘Ab to sab mind-blowing hoga.” Looks like, the viewers will get to watch some budding romance. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 November 3 Episode Highlights: Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni Go Emotional Seeing Each Other, Are They Dating?

Aly further asks her to be strong and come out even stronger once she is out of the house. Aly says that he is here to support her and she needs to listen to him. To which Jasmin cutely reiterates and says that they both need to listen to each other.

Watch the promo here:



Meanwhile, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia will exchange a war of words after Pavitra confronts Eijaz about saving Jasmin from the nominations instead of Pavitra.



Tonight’s episode will definitely have a high-voltage drama and romance.

Are You Excited for tonight’s episode!