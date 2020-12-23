Actor-politician Sonali Phogat is the latest contestant to enter the Bigg Boss 14 house as the wildcard entry. Upon her entry, Arshi Khan tried to scare her off the reality show, but she gave it back to her saying that she really doesn’t know about her and that is the reason she is commenting. However, other housemates gave her a warm welcome, made her feel comfortable, and even cheered for her. Also Read - Aly Goni's Sister On His Relationship With Jasmin Bhasin: I Am Happy They Are Taking It Seriously

After her entry, Sonali praised Rakhi Sawant and Rubina Dilaik and called them ‘strong contenders’. Later, Jasmin Shared that she knows Sonali from before and even comforted her saying that there is no need to get nervous. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant’s Husband Ritesh Wants to Come in Front of Camera to Support His Wife, to Enter Bigg Boss 14 House?

Apart from Sonali, mastermind Vikas Gupta also re-entered the house. Seeing him back in the house, Arshi was shocked to see him back on the show and even looked scared. Later, she even clashed with him on petty matters. She went on to complain to captain Rubina that he is not doing household chores and even said that he sleeps inside the bathroom. She even asked Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya to support her against Vikas. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta To Re-Enter The Show After Being Ousted, Manu Punjabi To Exit The House

Who is Sonali Phogat:

Sonali is the National Vice President of BJP’s Mahila Morcha. She is the in-charge of scheduled tribe morcha in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh. She even elected in 2019 elections from BJP’s Adampur constituency, however, she could not win. In 2016, She made her acting debut with the TV show Ek Maa Jo Laakhon Ke Liye Bani Amma. She also featured in the Haryanvi film, Chhoriyan Chhoron S Kam Nahi Hoti. She has appeared in several Punjabi and Haryanvi music videos. She was last seen in the web series, The Story Of Badmashgarh (2019).

In 2016, she lost her husband Sanjay Phogat, who was found dead at the age of 44 in mysterious circumstances in his farmhouse. She has a daughter named Yashodhara Phogat.

Sonali Phogat Controversy:

In June 2020, Sonali Phogat made headlines when a video of her thrashing Balsamand market secretary Sultan Singh with a slipper in the presence of Haryana Police. The video went insanely viral. In the clip, she was heard saying, “Am I working to hear abuses from people like you? Do I not have the right to a dignified life. You…you have no right to live”. In her defense, she said, “he first abused her and used objectionable language that triggered her action’.