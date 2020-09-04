Bigg Boss 14 Bhojpuri Contestant News: After Monalisa, Khesari Lal Yadav, Nirahua, and Ravi Kishan among many Bhojpuri stars, actor Amrapali Dubey is reportedly gearing up to enter Bigg Boss 14. The show is going to premiere by the end of this month and speculations are rife regarding the contestants’ list this season. Apart from the many names from the Hindi television and film industry, Amrapali’s name from the Bhojpuri film industry is doing the rounds. While there’s nothing confirmed, it is likely for her to enter the show as many of her colleagues have done the same in the past. In fact, Rani Chatterjee, another Bhojpuri actor was seen participating in the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, recently. Also Read - Salman Khan's Remuneration For Bigg Boss 14: Rs 20 Crore Per Episode And Rs 450 Crore For The Whole Season?

Earlier, when Nirahua had entered the show and entertained the viewers, he had revealed how Amrapali is one big Salman Khan fan and she would do anything to stay inside the house just to meet the host every weekend. He added that Amrapali’s love for Salman is not new and she has been a crazy fan of the actor since her childhood. Also Read - Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2: Makers to Approach Bigg Boss 13's Sidharth Shukla to Play Lead Opposite Devoleena Bhattacharjee

The actor herself has not released any statement on her participation in the show yet. Amrapali debuted in the industry with a Hindi TV show titled Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein. She then went on to feature in popular daily soaps like Maayka, and Saath Phere before moving to the Bhojpuri film industry in 2014. She made her debut opposite Nirahua in a film titled Nirahua Hindustani. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Contestants News: Naagin 3 Star Pearl V Puri Offered Rs 5 cr to Participate in New Season?

Meanwhile, various media reports suggest that apart from the regular contestants from the film and the television world, the makers have also approached many social media stars including YouTubers, and TikTok sensations to participate in the show this year.

Excited?