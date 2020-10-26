Bigg Boss 14 wild card entrant Kavita Kaushik has just entered the house and is already showing her authoritative presence in the controversial house. She became the new captain of the house even before she entered the house and is seen teaching discipline to the housemates. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya Calls Jaan Kumar Sanu Product of 'Nepotism', Twitterati Applaud Him

In a new promo, Kavita tells fellow wild card contestant, Shardul Pandit, that only one inmate can use a particular part of the house at a time. He claims that he asked Pavitra about the same and Kavita replies that Pavitra is not Bigg Boss. Kavita then goes to Pavitra to clear out the matter and she Pavitra tells her to not teach her the rules of the house. Kavita replies by saying that this is the reason she is in a red zone and goes on to add, “aise logo ko main apne ghar ke bahar khada rakhti hu (I make such people stand outside my house).” Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 October 25 Weekend Ka Vaar Major Highlights: Kavita Kaushik Becomes The New Captain of The House

Watch the promo here:



During the nomination task, Rahul Vaidya nominates Jaan Kumar Sanu citing ‘nepotism as the reason. Rahul says, “I hate nepotism. All the contestants are here because of their own hard work, Jaan is here because he is someone’s son. He doesn’t have any personality of his own.” Jaan replies, “I am fortunate to be the son of Kumar Sanu.” Rahul responds saying, “Baap pe mat ja (don’t talk about my father).”



While, contestants will fight with each other, Shardul Pandit will be seen flirting with the girls of the house.

Stay tuned for the latest updates!