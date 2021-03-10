Bigg Boss 14 Challenger Arshi Khan Buys a New House in Mumbai, Here Are The Inside Pics

Bigg Boss 14 challenger Arshi Khan has bought a new home in Mumbai. This is the actor’s first property and she’s immensely delighted to have finally owned a house in the dream city. Arshi released the pictures of her house in her Instagram stories after she moved into her apartment on Monday. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla to Feature Together For The First Time in Music Video ‘Marjaneya’ by Neha Kakkar, Share Poster

In an interview with Spotboye, Arshi mentioned how she wants the interiors of her house to be white and induced with light colours. The actor said that her family owns a property in their hometown and a farmhouse as well but this is their first property in Mumbai city and all of them are so proud of her. The new Mumbai apartment is currently being designed while it's fit for moving in. She mentioned that she's now giving her own final touches to the place.

In the Instagram stories shared by Arshi, a glimpse of her kitchen, the living area, and the storage area was visible. Arshi put a heart emoji on the photos and shared it with the fans who too showered happy comments on her various posts. Talking about the new place, the actor said, "I want peace at home and white brings in peace. So I have decided to have light shades as my interior. I'm designing things my way and interior designers are helping me and they are making things exactly how I wish. It's almost done. Now, it's on final touches."

Arshi discovered a new fan-following after her participation in Bigg Boss 14. She had first participated in season 11 as one of the commoners in the house. She also recently revealed that she is open to take up acting offers. Arshi said that after Bigg Boss 11, she couldn’t focus a lot on such offers but she wants to pursue acting now.