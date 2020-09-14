The makers of Bigg Boss 14 have released a new promo announcing the official release date of the popular reality show and the timings. The promo shows host Salman Khan promising an exciting and entertaining season with a befitting reply to the year 2020. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Latest News: Salman Khan All Set to Shoot Premiere Episode on October 1

The show premieres on October 3, Saturday, at 9 pm on Colors TV. The makers have kept the timings the same as the last year. It is going to come on air at 9 pm on Saturday and Sunday, and at 10:30 pm during weekdays. The channel posted the promo on Instagram with a caption that read, "2020 ki har problem ko chaknachoor karne aa gaya hai #BiggBoss! #BB14 Grand Premiere, 3rd Oct, Saturday raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par. Catch #BiggBoss2020 before TV on @vootselect. #AbScenePaltega" (sic) Watch the promo here:

Speculations are rife that the season is going to have a lot of TikTok trendsetters and those who created noise with their controversial videos on the social media platform, apart from many faces of the TV industry and film industry. Various reports also suggest that the last year’s winner, Siddharth Shukla, is going to host his own special segment in the show.

The set of Bigg Boss 14 has been constructed at the film city in Mumbai and it’s under strict observation due to the ongoing COVId-19 pandemic. There’s also a selection process that the makers have followed on the basis of the COVId-19 guidelines and maintaining the safety standards. Watch out!