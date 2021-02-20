Actor Eijaz Khan entered Bigg Boss 14 and soon had many fans cheering for him. Many even saw him as one of the finalists of the show but unfortunately, he had to leave for his work commitments. Several reports and fans believed that he will make a comeback on the show after completing his shoot for a project but by the time, he finished his shoot and quarantine period post that, it was almost the time for the show to have its grand finale. In fact, his proxy Devoleena Bhattacharya was even eliminated. Also Read - Jasmin Bhasin Trolled Ahead of Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale After She Forgets to Remove Price Tag of Her Zara Dress

Speaking to Times of India, he revealed that he is heartbroken that he could not be one of the finalists on the show. He was quoted as saying, "There are different reasons why my journey inside the Bigg Boss house came to an end sooner than anyone expected. I really thought, with all humility, I deserved to be a Bigg Boss finalist! Agar mujhse ya kisi aur se bhi poocho, they all saw me as a finalist. I wanted to be the person jo Bigg Boss ki lights ko switch off kare. My heart really broke when I couldn't be one of the show finalists."



He couldn’t enter the show because he said, “The makers of the show will always keep the show’s interest the highest priority. I finished off my work on February 6 and the makers knew about it. So even though, as much as I would have liked to be inside the house, I would still have to finish the quarantine period and then there would have been hardly any days left for the show to end. There were millions of supporters writing to me daily on social media to re-enter. Agar mere haath mein hota toh main darwaze ke aage tent laga ke baith jaata. I was feeling so disappointed. I am a producer’s actor and so I knew their dilemma. They had built my brand, from the Bigg Boss show’s perspective.”

But will he be there during the grand finale? He said, “Well, I hope so! I want to see everyone once, I want to meet Salman Khan bhai once, I would like to hug all the contestants once.”

Unfortunately, in the past too, he had to opt-out of the reality show due to his shoulder injury. On a similar note, he said, “No…I create my own luck and mere haathon ki lakeerein mehnat se bani hain. Main 100 per cent shiddat se sab kuchh karta hoon. Even while participating in Jhalak, I had an accident where my partner fell on my shoulder when I was lifting her, and the shoulder got dislocated and I had to undergo surgery. Unfortunately, the same injury resurfaced in the Buzzer Task inside the Bigg Boss house. The nature of the task was such that the inmates had to move my hand and in the process, it got dislocated again, twice. If people realize, every time I used to walk, I would make faces, and that was because of the pain, though people used to make fun about that inside the house.”