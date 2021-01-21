Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin is now out of the house and trying to move over the disappointment of being evicted from the show. However, seems like some social media users are not in a mood to let her forget the shocking elimination that led to her ouster from Bigg Boss. The actor recently posted a regular workout video on Instagram and many Instagram users left hate comments on the post by calling her names and telling her that she never deserved to be on the show. Most comments were written Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin Opens Up on Her Parent's Reaction To Aly Goni, Says 'They Have Been Misunderstood'

Jasmin, who was seen in Naagin 4 before stepping into the Bigg Boss house, took to her Instagram stories to call out these trolls. The actor wrote how she didn’t deserve so much hatred on social media for posting a mere workout video. “Seriously guys, do I deserve this on a normal workout video post of mine? Shame on you!!” she wrote. Check out the post here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Netizens Are Heartbroken After Aly Goni Cries Like a Baby Over Jasmin Bhasin's Eviction

Jasmin left the show during the last Weekend Ka Vaar and her eviction created a stir online with most people showering love on her beau, Aly Goni, who wept like a child when host Salman Khan announced Jasmin’s elimination. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin Confirms Wedding With Aly Goni After Getting Evicted, Says 'My Parents Are Okay With it'

Meanwhile, Aly, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan, Sonali Phogat, and Rahul Vaidya are still fighting for the trophy. Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee has also entered the show while Vikas Gupta and Eijaz Khan are rumoured to be joining back soon. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 14!