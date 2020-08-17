The 13th season of reality show Bigg Boss ended in February this year which was followed by a nationwide lockdown that still continues to be implemented in some parts of the country. The lockdown might not have ended but the channel has geared up for yet another season of the controversial reality show. Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 14 is actually ‘Bigg Boss 2020′ this year. Among many names that are being circulated as part of the possible contestants’ list, the names of Jennifer Winget and Shiving Narang also surfaced on social media recently. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 New Teaser Out: Salman Khan Says 'Ab Scene Paltega', 'Bigg Boss Dega 2020 ko Jawab'

Now, as per the latest buzz, both Jennifer and Shivin have been offered Bigg Boss 2020 but while the former has rejected the offer, the latter is still contemplating. A Twitter handle that goes by the name The Khabri posted that Jennifer was offered a sum of Rs 3 crore to participate in this season of Bigg Boss but she turned down the same while Shivin seemed interested and is yet to take a final call. The Twitter handle that's followed for its inside scoop into the reality show added that Shivin had turned down the offer last year because he had given his dates for Beyhadh 2 for Jennifer. This time, however, he is fresh of the popularity received from Khatron Ke Khiladi and he might want to cash in upon the same.

The other names that are doing the rounds include Mishal Raheja, Sangita Ghosh, Avinash Mukherjee, Shireen Mirza, Nikhil Chinapa. Sugandha Mishra, and Shubhangi Atre.

Would you like to see Shivin inside the house this year?