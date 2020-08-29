Bigg Boss 14 Contestants News: Naagin 3 actor Pearl V Puri has reportedly been approached by the makers of Bigg Boss 14 to participate in the latest season. As per a report published in ABP, the actor has been offered a whopping amount of Rs 5 crore by the makers to compete this season, however, Pearl has not yet given a nod. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Update: Shooting of Salman Khan Hosted Show to Begin From THIS Date

The channel reported that Pearl has got other projects in the pipeline including his movie debut, therefore, he is taking some more time to contemplate the offer. "Makers are quite keen to get Pearl V Puri on board and to convince him they have offered him a lucrative amount of Rs 5 crore. However, the actor has not said yes yet and is contemplating the offer due to his other project commitment," the channel said.

Pearl rose to fame after playing the role of Maahir Sehgal in Naagin 3. He was also seen in Star Plus's show Bepannah Pyar. The actor has become the second most popular person who has been offered a huge amount to participate in the controversial reality show.

Earlier, various media reports suggested that Jennifer Winget was offered a sum of Rs 3 crore for her presence on the show but she turned down the opportunity. Apart from these two, Shivin Narang has also been approached to be locked inside the house. He is yet to make a decision.

Bigg Boss season 14, officially called Bigg Boss 2020, is going to air by the end of September. The announcement of the show was made in August in which host Salman Khan was seen promising a fantastic season amid the pandemic. The set of the show has been constructed in Film City and the actor is expected to begin shooting from around September 28.

