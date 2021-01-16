After Eijaz Khan’s exit from Bigg Boss 14, former contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee is going to enter the show as one of the challengers. Rumours have been rife that Devoleena is entering as the proxy of Vikas Gupta in the show who had to go out for a few days because of toothache. However, it’s now revealed that the actor is not the proxy but an individual challenger who is currently under quarantine while Vikas will soon re-enter the house after his treatment is over. Also Read - Salman Khan to Stay in Bio Bubble as a Precaution While Shooting For Antim, Bigg Boss 14

Many Bigg Boss insiders have confirmed that Eijaz Khan has decided to quit the show following his prior professional commitments. The actor had stepped into the house when the shootings had just begun and a lot of clarity still needed to be given in terms of regularity in the shooting schedules. However, now, things are back to normal and the makers are all set to revive their halted and delayed projects. Eijaz, too, had signed a movie before the pandemic ruined the shooting plans. The makers of the film have now decided to take it on the floors again and even though the actor’s team tried to balance the dates, nothing productive could come out from discussions. Also Read - What! Bigg Boss 14 Fame Eijaz Khan to Get Evicted This Week from Bigg Boss 14? Here's The Reason

Devoleena’s entry into the house is sure to bring some more excitement. Earlier, Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan had entered as the challengers. Currently, Rakhi Sawant and Arshi Khan are two challengers along with Vikas who are left in the house apart from this season’s contestants Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik, Sonali Phogat, Abhinav Shukla, and Nikki Tamboli. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla Warns Eijaz Khan to not Touch His Wife Rubina Dilaik, Says 'No Physical Touch’

Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 14!