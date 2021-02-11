Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli has made her entry in the finale week, thanks to her friendship with Rubina Dilaik who won the ‘Ticket To Finale’ task. However, Rubina, who is nominated for the entire season after she threw a water bucket on Rakhi Sawant, decided to give the finale ticket to her close friend Nikki Tamboli. But does she deserve to be in the finale? Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Mid-Week Voting Trends: Rubina Dilaik Reigns, Rakhi Sawant Gets Only 2% Votes

Nikki Tamboli Give Tough Time To Inmates:

In the initial week of Bigg Boss 14, Nikki was often seen getting into a war of words for not co-operating with the fellow housemates. When she was asked to sacrifice her clothes or makeup, she denied leaving many of the inmates in distress that led to big fights and many called her ‘selfish’. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya's GF Disha Parmar To FINALLY Enter The Controversial House on Valentine's Day

Game Changer:

While she kept claiming that she will break all ties with Rahul Vaidya after the ugly fights and even said that she will not save Rahul as he will nominate her, in last night’s episode she saved Rahul and all other contestants were nominated. A similar incident happened when she claimed to be close with Jaan Kumar Sanu but every time ended nominating him.

Ugly Fights:

Nikki has been into ugly spats with Rahul Vaidya, Eijaz Khan, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin and she has been accused of using foul language.

Though her fans feel that she deserves to be in the finale, others are of the opinion that other contestants deserve the finale ticket more than her.

Do you think she deserves to be in the finale?