In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 14, the contestants will be in shock after Bigg Boss announces double eviction. The nominated contestants are stationed at the Red zone – Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkhani and Kavita Kaushik. Now, as per the Khabri, Nishant Singh Malkhani will be evicted after receiving maximum nominations from the inmates. Also, Kavita Kaushik will be evicted as she received fewer votes than Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Eviction: Kavita Kaushik to Leave With Nishant Malkani Ahead of Aly Goni's Entry?

The decision will be taken on the basis of the votes received by the audience and the votes received by the contestants from the ‘Green Zone’. However, Bigg Boss will bring a twist and eliminate Jasmin Bhasin from the house, only to re-enter with her BFF Aly Goni, who is set to enter the show this week. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 November 1, 2020 Weekend Ka Vaar Episode Live: Double Eviction To Take Place, Who Will Be Eliminated?



As per the promo, Eijaz Khan took Nishant and Kavita’s name, Rahul Vaidya took Nishant and Jasmin’s name, Nikki takes Jasmin and Nishant’s name. Bigg Boss also takes the name of Nishant Singh Malkhani and Kavita Kaushik’s name, who might get eliminated tonight.



Meanwhile, the makers released a new promo featuring Aly Goni. It starts with Jasmin breaking down in tears, after which Aly Goni can be heard saying, “My happiness lies in your smile. I thought I could spend three months by remembering all our happy moments but then I saw tears in your eyes and changed my plans. Your friend is coming on November 4.”



Excited for tonight’s episode?

Stay tuned for the latest updates!