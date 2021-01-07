In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, there will be emotions all over the house as the contestant’s family members will be visiting them. In the latest promo, Eijaz Khan breaks down into tears after seeing his elder brother, Imran Khan, after 100 days. Eijaz and his brother speak on the phone and see each other through a glass door. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Himesh Reshammiya Breaks Down In Tears After Mohammed Danish's Performance, Know Here Why

While talking to Imran, Eijaz says that he is realising everyone’s value after getting locked in the house. Imran then tells him not to feel alone and Eijaz replies that he misses him. Eijaz then says, Bahar akar mai papa ke sath hi rahunga (I will stay with my dad when I come out).”” Also Read - Rubina Dilaik's Fans Troll Kamya Punjabi, Say 'Tumhare Jaisi Friend ho Toh Dushman Ki Zarurat Nahi'

Colors TV captioned the promo, “Itne dino baad bade bhai ko dekhkar @eijazkhan rok nahi paaye apne aasoon! Watch #BiggBoss tonight at 10:30 PM (sic).” Also Read - Kasauti Zindagi Ki Fame Cezanne Khan Confirms Marriage Plans With His UP Based Ladylove

Watch the promo here:

Meanwhile, during the family task, contestants will get limited time with their family members entering the house. The time duration will be decided mutually between them and the twist is that nobody can take the same time duration that a contestant has already taken.

Apart from Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Aly Goni have a breakdown seeing their family members in the house. Rahul Vaidya also asks his mother ‘when should he marry?’, to which his mother says that they have already begun the preparations.

During the captaincy task, Nikki Tamboli gets emotionally hurt after Aly Goni breaks her trust which results to her breaking down into tears while Aly tries to calm her down.