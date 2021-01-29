Eijaz Khan has emerged as the heartthrob among the audience after his presence in the Bigg Boss 14 house. He recently came out of the show to fulfil his prior commitments and the fans have since been waiting to see him back on-screen. In an exclusive chat with India.com, Eijaz finally revealed when he’s going to step inside the house. While the actor didn’t reveal the exact date, he said something that’s sure to make his fans happy. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant Gets Trolled For Crossing ‘Cheapness Limits’ in Bigg Boss 14 as She Pulls Strings of Abhinav Shukla’s Shorts

Eijaz said that he’s doing a double shift and excited to go back into the house. “We are trying to finish everything in the first week of February. Kuch dates ke issues hue hain. Meri taraf se nahi hue hain, dusre artistes ki taraf se ho rahe hain. This shoot was going to get over by February 2020. We are in 2021 now. This was an extraordinary time. The production was very accomodating. Bigg Boss changed my life. I am being so pampered on sets today,” he said. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta’s Mother Sharda Gupta Reacts to ‘She Wants His Property’ Claim, Slams Arshi Khan

When asked if he’ll be back by the second week of February, Eijaz revealed that he’s coming back in the first week itself. “Much much much before that. If everything works out, I am coming back in the first week of Feb itself,” he said. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Promo: Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan Get Into Catfight, Rubina Dilaik Falls in The Pool Twice

While the world outside the house has given him so much love, he’s eager to go back and win the trophy for his ‘queen’. Eijaz talked about the woman of his dreams – Pavitra Punia – and how leaving her outside to go back would be so painful. “I don’t know what am I going to be doing without her. It’s a horrible feeling. My heart is going to be torn apart. I don’t even know what to tell her. Main selfish reason se andar ja raha hun, mujhe finale me ana hai. Meri queen ko main chhod ke ja raha hun. Uska kya hoga, mere dil par kya beetegi. She’s very very supportive. She’s smarter than me. She’s more intelligent than me. Aur kya kahu uske liye” he gushed.

Currently, Devoleena Bhattacharjee is inside the house as the proxy of Eijaz. Watch out this space for a detailed interview of Eijaz Khan soon!