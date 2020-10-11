Bigg Boss 14 contestant Eijaz Khan opened up about his past with Toofani senior Sidharth Shukla. He spoke about the time when his partner accused him of rape and he had to move out of Mumbai. Host Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode showed a clip where he has a heartfelt conversation with Bigg Boss 13 winner. He spoke about the major ‘kand’ from the past and said, “I used to help all women and protect those that needed it. There was one such and later I was charged with rape because I promised I’d marry her but didn’t. She made it into a rape case and I had to go to jail.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan Slays in a Multicolour Peplum Beaded Top and Bell-bottoms for Weekend Ka Vaar Episode

He further said that the incident broke up and he had to miss the premiere of his film Tanu Weds Manu and he had to move to Dharamshala for some time. He also told Salman Khan that he gets awkward talking to any woman as he is still scared from inside. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar October 10, 2020 Episode Highlights: Nikki Tamboli Becomes The First Confirmed Contestant of The Show



He further tells Sidharth that he has two sides to his personality – one that respects women since he has a younger sister and the other that can’t handle disrespect and feels to put out his opinion with aggression.

Sidharth then advised him to stay strong and stand by what he believes in. He also assures that Bigg Boss house is the safest place to be in. Sidharth said, “Yaha wo sab nahi hota jo bahar hota hai (It’s not like the outside world).”

After playing the clip, Salman told Eijaz, “Aap galat jaoge to galat dikhoge, but agar sahi ho to sahi ho na (If you go the wrong way, you will come across as inappropriate, but if you play well, you will be respected).”

“Happens with everyone. Why are you scared? We are with you”, Dabanng star added.

Meanwhile, the first eviction from the house might take place today. Nikki Tamboli has become the first confirmed contestant in the house after winning immunity in both the tasks earlier this week.