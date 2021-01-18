Bigg Boss 14 house saw Eijaz Khan’s exit and two entries in the last night’s episode. While Eijaz made his exit, Devoleena Bhattacharjee entered the show as a contestant and replaced Eijaz on the show, Vikas Gupta entered as a challenger for the third time. However, if the latest reports are to be believed, Eijaz Khan will once again make his re-entry in the house after completing his work commitments. The Khabri tweeted, “I still believe #EijazKhan will come back and that’s the only reason #DevoleenaBhattacharjee is sent as his proxy, Else there was no need to send his Proxy. Will Give u confirmed the news on it once I receive it. (sic)” Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 SHOCKING Eviction: Eijaz Khan Eliminated And It's Confirmed!

As per the sources, Eijaz Khan has a pre-commitment for a film and the makers have decided to begin it’s shooting. The project was supposed to go on the floor last year but due to COVID-19 pandamic, the shoot was stalled. A source told SpotboyE, “The concerned project was supposed to go on the floor last year. However, due to the pandemic things got delayed and he signed Bigg Boss 14. The reality show was supposed to end in January and accordingly, he had given his dates for the film. But now when the show is extended by a month and half, he may have to leave the show in between. Eijaz’s team is trying to manage his dates though. But there are high chances he may leave the show in between.”

Before his exit, Eijaz was shown his journey in the house. Arshi Khan and Aly Goni started crying as Bigg Boss made the announcement and other housemates were in shock with the latest development in the show.

