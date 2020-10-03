Actor Eijaz Khan has entered the grand Bigg Boss 14 house. He is known as a popular face on television and has also performed well in movies like Tanu Weds Manu (Returns). The actor, as he revealed to Salman Khan on the stage, likes to live an isolated life. After his introduction to the audience, Eijaz met Salman on stage and said that he likes to spend more time with animals than human beings. The actor has gone through a lot in his life and this idea of finding solace in isolation probably comes from there. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Toofani Seniors: Role of Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla, And Gauahar Khan Defined

Eijaz has confessed to being in an abusive relationship. In a chat show with his telly friends during the lockdown, Eijaz revealed that he was in a live-in relationship with a girl but things didn't seem to be going well for him so when he tried to make her understand that they should break up, the girl went to file a police complaint and accused him of rape, and also took her pets away from him. "I started telling her that it was not meant to be. But she got carried away and tried to file a police complaint against me because of which I could not attend Tanu Weds Manu promotions. I had to leave Mumbai for a couple of days because of that," he said.

Another incident that hit Eijaz emotionally was losing his mother at a very young age and also seeing his parents going through a separation. Eijaz revealed that he was not informed about his mother's death and got to know that he also had a sister who was kept away from him. "We recognised each other and that was the start of a strong relationship. The good thing that happened in my life was that I got my sister married and now we share a close bond with each other," he said.

Eijaz is also quite hurt because he cheated on a girl who loved him dearly. The actor talked about his past relationship and said that ‘cheating’ on her is one of the biggest regrets of his life. “It was the one and only time I cheated on somebody. She came to know later and I confessed. I tried my best to repair the relationship, but we couldn’t mend the irreparable damage that had already been done. It was then that we decided it would be best to let it go. Cheating on her will remain my biggest regret,” he told Rajeev Khandelwal on his chat show.

The actor has also gone through depression and taken therapy to come out of it. We wish him the best for his journey inside the house.