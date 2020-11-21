In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 14, Ekta Kapoor will enter the show and will bring a new twist in the house as she rolls out a task where contestants reveal about their hatred for each other and whoever impresses Ekta, she will give the immunity stone to that one particular contestant. To lighten up the mood, Ekta also asks contestants to switch roles among them and enact each other. While Rubin and Kavita enact Pavitra and Eijaz respectively. Nikki Tamboli and Eijaz enact Jasmin and Abhinav. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Shardul Pandit Requests Salman Khan For Work, Says 'There's no Work Outside'

In the promo shared, Kavita Kaushik can be seen putting foam on the face of Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin with a foam finger and can be heard saying ‘agar kisine dushmani ki hai toh khatam mein karungi’ (If somebody has begun the enmity with me, then I will end it). Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Jasmine Bhasin or Kavita Kaushik, Who Will Be The New Captain?

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will be lashing out at Abhinav Shukla for begging Rubina to save him. Abhinav, however, disagrees with Salman but the actor tells him that how he has been slipping under Rubina who is being at the receiving end. Rubina breaks down into tears.

