Actor Sapna Sappu, known for her performance in erotic web-shows, is reportedly going to be one of the wild card contestants of Bigg Boss 14. As reported by India Today, the actor will be making her entry into the house in the coming week. Sapna has worked across Bhojpuri, Hindi, and Gujarati film industries. She rose to fame after her erotic web-show Sapna Bhabhi that streamed on Nuflix.

The actor, who debuted in Bollywood opposite Mithun Chakraborty in the 1998 film Gunda, is a single mother. She got separated from her husband a few years back and decided to make a comeback on screen with adult web-shows.

It is believed that Sapna had shifted to Gujarat after marriage. However, after separating from her husband, she moved to Mumbai with her five-year-old son named Tiger and started working again. She's currently fighting a legal custody battle with her estranged husband.

Sapna has been quite bold in her stance both off and on the screen. She became popular with her web-show Sapna Bhabhi. The popularity has been such that the makers went on to create four seasons of the show featuring the actor. Apart from Sapna Bhabhi, the actor has also worked in web-shows titled Taankh Jhaank, Love Lust Drama, Boss, and Sapna Ke Angoor.

Sapna’s presence in the house is likely to amp up the entertainment quotient of the show. Bigg Boss 14 has got 11 celebrity faces inside the house with three guests – Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan, and Gauahar Khan. Usually, there are more than 12 contestants who enter the show every year. The wild card entries, therefore, are expected to step inside the house a little earlier than expected. What do you think of Sapna Bhabhi’s entry in the show? Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 14!