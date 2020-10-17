Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sara Gurpal is disappointed with her eviction from the controversial house. Calling it unfair, she blamed Sidharth Shukla for her eviction and went on to say that women like Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan were manipulated by him. She told Times of India in an interview that she could hear the discussion and it was between Nishant and Rahul Vaidya but suddenly Sidharth took her name and she was eliminated. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Sara Gurpal Shares Video Message After Unfair Eviction by Sidharth Shukla

She added that Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan are independent and strong women but Sidharth manipulated them and they even agreed to his decision. She was quoted as saying, “Though, they told him that this time they agreed and next time he will have to listen to them. It was very evident that they were against my name. It was very surprising and from nowhere, Sidharth took my name and he did not have any strong reason to back it. If we see everyone in the house loved me and I had just one nomination. Out of three, two seniors were in my favour so there was no reason to take my name. Sidharth did not give any reason to the public also.” Also Read - 'I Love You Nikki Tamboli': Jaan Kumar Confesses His Feelings, This is How His Mother Reacts



Taking a dig at Sidharth, she said that how can one person can take the decision to evict someone. “As soon as I came out and the response I saw I was sure that if the decision would have been in the audience’s hands, it would have been something different. And not just me, everyone is blaming Sidharth Shukla. Everyone is asking on social media who is Sidharth to decide and evict me, if it is a show about public voting. The show has had 13 seasons in the past and it has never happened that one person has taken a decision to evict another contestant. I never saw Sidharth taking the authority of being a senior responsibly”, she said.

Speaking about the task Sidharth Island, she said that he believed that she did not performed well. She clarified, “During the Sidharth Island task, he was of the opinion that I did not perform. I performed the way I could. I told him that’s my personality. I am not comfortable doing things and also I had a confusion regarding the task. I misunderstood the task, I didn’t know that I had to perform a character. I thought it was a show about personality and I showed mine. I was not comfortable doing certain things. He was stuck on that point that I did not perform the task according to him, how he wanted. I took the decision respectfully because Bigg Boss had said his decision would be final. The audience saw that I was not comfortable doing the task, but he judged my personality instead of seeing that it was my real self. My personality is not such that I could do such a task and especially the way he wanted. I felt my game was with my housemates and maybe I did not interact with him much and that’s why he felt I did not do enough.”



She doesn’t support Sidharth’s views that talking loudly to a woman is disrespecting her. She said that if a woman is abusing others, she is equally wrong and nobody will listen to abuses.

Speaking about making a wild card entry in the house, she said that she would take up the opportunity as she wants to prove Sidharth wrong. She said, “I would definitely take up the offer of going back as a wild card inside because I want to show people I am deserving and I am capable. I know I am much deserving and want to tell everyone that the decision taken by one person was wrong. He can’t decide my fate. I want people to know me and like me. I want to show that person (Sidharth) by earning votes that I deserved to be in the show.”

Calling her eviction unfair, she said, “I feel my eviction was totally unfair because the seniors were given the decision to choose the contestant. When I was inside, I could hear their discussion and it was between Nishant and Rahul but suddenly Sidharth Shukla came and he took my name from nowhere. Hina and Gauahar both were against it, but Sidharth was totally against me. Gauahar and Hina both are such independent, strong women. I don’t know how he manipulated them and they agreed to his decision. Though, they told him that this time they agreed and next time he will have to listen to them. It was very evident that they were against my name. It was very surprising and from nowhere, Sidharth took my name and he did not have any strong reason to back it. If we see everyone in the house loved me and I had just one nomination. Out of three, two seniors were in my favour so there was no reason to take my name. Sidharth did not give any reason to the public also.”

Stay tuned for the latest updates!