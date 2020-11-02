Bigg Boss 14 Eviction: Bigg Boss 14 has now picked up a bit pace after the slow initial episodes this season. The makers recently got three wild card contestants and one of them is expected to leave the house in tonight’s episode. As per a report published in Spotboye, it’s Kavita Kaushik who will be bidding adieu to her journey in the show along with Nishant Malkani. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 November 1, 2020 Weekend Ka Vaar Episode Live: Double Eviction To Take Place, Who Will Be Eliminated?

While various reports and online buzz suggested that Jasmin Bhasin and Nishant are going to be eliminated tonight, the entertainment portal reported about Kavita's exit. The actor entered the house last week itself and created a stir. First, she took charge of the house as the captain and had an argument with both Shardul Pandit and Pavitra Punia. And then, she ended up having a big fight with Eijaz Khan who claimed to be her friend from outside the house.

Now, it is believed that while Kavita will be seen stepping out of the house, she will actually be kept in a secret room for a few days. Interestingly, Jasmin's rumoured beau Aly Goni is also going to enter the house on November 4. He will be making an entry as one of the new wild card contestants in the house.

Earlier, in the Sunday episode, Salman Khan told the contestants from the green zone that they can eliminate one contestant from the nominated ones after which their vote will be combined with the audience’s decision. Watch out for this one! Are you impressed with Kavita is playing the game though?