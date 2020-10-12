Bigg Boss 14: Sara Gurpal likely to be the first contestant to be out from the Bigg Boss 14 house. If reports are to be believed Bigg Boss threw a curveball on the contestants and seniors due to which, Sara has been evicted. BB Seniors Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan, and Siddharth Shukla had to take this harsh decision, which has left the fan puzzled and shocked at the same time. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar October 11, 2020 Episode Highlights: First Elimination To Take Place Tomorrow

As per Hindustan Times, all three seniors said, “is mein wo baat nahi hai (she does not have it in her)” after a task in the last episode. This rumoured eviction has upset Sara’s huge fan following. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Lashes Out at Contestants, Asks 10 Inmates To Leave The House

One of the users took to Twitter and wrote, “#SaraGurpal is evicted from #BiggBoss14 like seriously ,what about Jaan? What is he doing in the show, just because he is fan of #SiddharthShukla. I’m very disappointed with #HinaKhan too.”

Upset with seniors’ decision on evicting Sara, the viewer wrote, “Agr Selection and Eviction sb kuj Seniors ne he krni hai To Audience kya pagal hai ? (If the seniors have to take a call on eviction, than are audience mad)”

Breaking #BiggBoss_Tak Shocking News!!!

As per Sources, #SaraGurpal become 1st contestant to EVICT from BiggBoss Season 14 house. Senior’s taken the decision to EVICT her.#BB14WithBiggBoss_Tak — #BiggBoss_Tak️ (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 11, 2020

Unfair decisions of makers because she gave 100% in the show. Other contestants are big names so you guys chose Sara your Choice to maker her evict the show. Shame on you makers https://t.co/IDTXAF3RZN — ❦ ❦ (@Simashah26) October 12, 2020

If you have been following Bigg Boss 14, you will know that the entire house was nominated for eviction by Bigg Boss. However, the contestants were given a chance to revive their immunity stay safe in the game, but somehow only Pavitra Punia and Nikki Tamboli managed to win the task and the immunity. Contestants including Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rahul Vaidya, Nishant Singh Malkani, Eijaz Khan, Sara Gurpal, and Shehzad were declared unsafe post losing the task. Although, no eviction happened in the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

The Punjabi singer was much in news due to her alleged marriage with Punjabi singer Tushar Kumar. Tushar had produced a marriage certificate claiming he and Sara have been married.

He said Sara is lying about their relationship status. “I just want to prove that Sara is the one to whom I got married to and she is lying to the world saying she is still single,” he said. Tushar said Sara married him for fame.

“I feel that she got married to me just to get fame and citizenship in the USA. She left me because she didn’t get any publicity from my side,” he claimed.