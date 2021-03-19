Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli, who was one of the top three finalists of the show, has tested positive for COVID-19. She is currently under home quarantine. Taking to Instagram, she announced the same and wrote, “I have been tested COVID positive early this morning. I am self quarantined and taking all the precautionary measures and medications on my doctor’s advice. I request all the people I have come in contact with in these past few days to get tested too. I will forever be grateful for all your love and support. Please be safe, wear your mask always, sanitize your hands regularly and maintain social distancing. Love and light. Nikki Tamboli” Also Read - Chris Gayle Thanks PM Narendra Modi For Donating COVID-19 Vaccines to Jamaica | Watch Video

Check Out The Post Here:



Meanwhile, Nikki Tamboli was shooting for her upcoming music video which will mark her debut also. She also has several projects in her pipeline.

Talking about her Bigg Boss 14 journey, she was one of the most talked-about contestants on the show. She was often criticized for her rude behaviour with co-contestants and was often thrashed by host Salman Khan. By the end of the season, she found a good friend in the house, Rubina Dilaik. She also helped Nikki to enter the finale and she went on to become the first finalist of the show. She also turned out to be the second runner-up of the show.