Singer and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya's fiancé Disha Parmar is often mentioned on the controversial show. Recently, a fan tagged Disha in a tweet and joked that she is ' officially a contestant now' and should get paid by the makers. She responded to the tweet by tagging colors tv official Twitter handle and accompanied it with laughing emojis.

The fan wrote, "Disha should start charging BB for the number of times her name has been mentioned in the show, she's officially a contestant now! #RahulVaidya. (sic)"

Earlier, Disha cleared the air on entering the house during the connection week. Responding to a fan who asked her to put personal preference and go in the house to support Rahul. She said, “It not about personal preference! I understand your emotions, you should understand mine too! He is strong enough to fight his own battles and trust me.. having me around him for a week will put pressure on him especially now when I am dragged in the conversation every now & then. (sic)”

The fan wrote, “@disha11parmar it’s time to put your personal preference aside and go in the house to support #RahulVaidya. Especially since he was targeted so much in the past two days! Your entrance will give him the much-needed boost/motivation. So I really hope you go in the #BB14 house.”

It not about personal preference! I understand your emotions, you should understand mine too!

He is strong enough to fight his own battles and trust me.. having me around him for a week will put pressure on him especially now when i am dragged in the conversation every now & then — Disha Parmar (@disha11parmar) January 25, 2021



Last year, on Disha’s birthday, Rahul proposed to Disha from the Bigg Boss 14 house. Though she has not responded to the proposal, she has been cheering for him. His mother confirmed that wedding preparations have already begun and the couple is likely to tie the knot in June this year.

