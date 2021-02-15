Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya’s girlfriend Disha Parmar finally entered the controversial house and fans were rejoiced seeing the chemistry of the couple. At seeing Disha, Rahul got emotional after he went down on his kneed and said that he wants to see Disha as the mother of his children. After her exit from the show, the actor did #AskDisha session on Twitter with her fans. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Rita Reporter Aka Priya Ahuja’s Reunites With Goli Haathi Aka Kush, Shares Cute Photo

During the session, a fan asked how did she feel after meeting Rahul and even pointed out that he was crying seeing at you. She replied, “It was Strange! I met him but it still didn’t feel like.. because of that glass. (sic)” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Demands 15% Hike For Next Season, Will Makers Agree?

When another user asked if she gets a chance to participate in Bigg Boss 15 as a contestant, will she go for it? And her answer was simply ‘No’.

It was Strange! I met him but it still didn’t feel like.. because of that glass 😒 https://t.co/mg1v3f2MIZ — Disha Parmar (@disha11parmar) February 14, 2021

Let’s do an #AskDisha

It’s been soo Long!

Lego! — Disha Parmar (@disha11parmar) February 14, 2021



Another user asked if the proposal by Rahul Vaidya was a grand one or she would make him do it again. She answered, “Haha! Nothing can beat what he’s done!”

Haha! Nothing can beat what he’s done! 🤩 https://t.co/DUlD60EYlZ — Disha Parmar (@disha11parmar) February 14, 2021



Meanwhile, during her visit in the house, Disha had put two demands in front of Rahul before saying a ‘yes’ to his proposal – A big wedding and an even bigger diamond. Rahul then smiled and agreed to her demands. The couple is set to tie the knot this year.

That’s really sweet! But it’s something which isn’t for me! https://t.co/osThjejcm4 — Disha Parmar (@disha11parmar) February 14, 2021



Meanwhile, Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli, Rakhi Sawant, and Aly Goni are the top five finalists of this season.

Watch this space for the latest updates!