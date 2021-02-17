Bigg Boss 14 February 17, 2021 Highlights: In tonight’s episode, Aly is called into the theatre room and asked about his one wish. He says that he wants to video call his mother and his sister’s niece. Next, Rahul asks BIGG Boss to arrange a nice date for him and Disha. Nikki wishes to see her pets. Rubina wishes to perform pahadi dance with host Salman Khan and Rakhi wishes for Pizza. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale: Rubina Dilaik Emerges As Winner, As Per Our Poll | Cast Your Vote Here

Bigg Boss rolls out a task where contestants have to fetch the chair to get their wishes fulfilled. Ahead of the task commences, Nikki, Alu and Rahul fetch the chair first. Rakhi, on the other hand, says that she will not spare four of them as they are planning to evict her. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14, Day 141, 17 Feb, 2021, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast Online

The buzzer rings and Aly reads out the letter. As per the letter, Nikki has to convince Rahul to tear Disha Parmar’s dupatta but she refuses to do so. Rakhi then takes the chair. In another buzzer, Rubina is asked to deduct Rs 10 lakh from the prize money to get her wish fulfils, she denies. In the next letter, Aly is asked to sign a paper that reads he will quit the show if he will reach the top two finalists. Aly refuses to do so. The next letter is for Rakhi where she is asked to tear her husband Ritesh’s letter and she tears it apart to fulfil her wish to have pizza. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Finale Week: Will Nikki Tamboli Take Rs 6 Lakh And Quit The Show?