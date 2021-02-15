Bigg Boss 14 February 14, 2021, Highlights: Tonight’s episode begins with contestants waking up to a Bollywood track. Rakhi Sawant wonders that the Bigg Boss house is so empty that there is no one to talk to. Bigg Boss congratulates inmates for entering the finale week. All the top five finalists are seen sitting on the sofa with a buzzer placed in front of them. Bigg Boss further announces that three RJs will be entering the house and will play a rapid-fire round with all the contestants and whoever’s answer will impress them, they will interview that one particular contestant which will be played on their radio channel. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14's Stunning Trophy is of Same Design as Controversial House's Big Gate, Here's The Proof

RJ Karan Patel enters the house and begins rapid fire round. The rapid-fire round with RJ Karan is won by Rahul Vaidya and he will give an exclusive interview to Karan. Rahul sings the song and dances with Rakhi Sawant. He also dedicates songs for Rubina and Nikki. He also dedicates the song ‘Yaari Hai Imaan Mera’ for Aly Goni. Rubina is asked if the house has mended her relationship with her husband Abhinav Shukla and she agrees. When asked Rahul who will he be in touch with after exiting the house, he takes Aly and Jasmin’s name. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Finale Week: RJs To Grill Contestants, Rubina Dilaik-Rahul Vaidya To Have a Dance



RJ Salim enters the house and starts with the rapid-fire round. All the contestants jump to answer the question making it a fun session. Nikki Tamboli wins this round. Rakhi Sawant says that she wanted to make a comeback on Bigg Boss 14 as she needs a push to her career. Aly says that he might go with Rubina’s suggestion of experiencing the dating phase then the engagement phase and then go for the wedding. Rubina says that Abhinav has added the spark of confidence in her to reach the finale.



RJ Ginnie enters the house for the fun rapid-fire round. Aly wins this round.