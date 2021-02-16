Bigg Boss 14 February 14, 2021, Highlights: Abhinav Shukla enters the house for the romantic Valentine’s date with his wife Rubina Dilaik. Abhinav says that Bigg Boss has helped them and their relationship to go stronger. Rubina responds by saying that we are much stronger and understand each other well. They share a romantic dance and Abhinav pops the question of marrying him again leaving Rubina surprised and she begins to smile with happiness. They share an adorable moment together. Rubina just can’t hold her excitement. On the other hand, Rakhi Sawant carries a heart-shaped balloon in her hand and walks towards one of the cameras and says ‘Happy Valentine’s Day, Ritesh’as a tear rolled down her cheek. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Finale Week Voting Trends: Rubina Dilaik To Emerge as Winner, Rahul Vaidya as First Runner-up?