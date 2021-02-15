Bigg Boss 14 has entered the finale week and all the five contestants – Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Aly Goni, and Rakhi Sawant, are extremely competitive with each other. As finale week kickstarts, Bigg Boss makers decided to grill the contestants. RJ Salil Acharya, RJ Karan Mehta, and RJ Ginnie Mahajan enter the show and start with their spicy questions and a fun session. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Voting Trend: Nikki Tamboli Likely To Be Eliminated During Mid-week Eviction?



RJ Salil asks Rahul Vaidya about his reaction when Nikki Tamboli gave him the immunity. He said that he was confused about their relationship at that point. Next, she asks Nikki if she was shocked to see Rakhi in the room. She does not agree but Rakhi believes she was taken aback. Amid all the grilling, Rahul sings a soothing song dedicated to Rubina Dilaik that leaves Nikki jealous. While Rahul uplifts Nikki’s mood by singing a song for her too, Aly Goni warns him that his fiancé Disha Parmar will not be pleased with this.

RJ Ginnie goes on to ask Rubina about one thing that she regrets, to which she refers to the Panchayat task that created a rift between her and Jasmin Bhasin. She then asks Rakhi who in the house has given grief to her, she points out at Rubina. She asks Aly about the housemate who would not make it to the finale and he takes Rakhi’s name, who gets displeased by his response and is determined to oust Aly and be in the finale.

