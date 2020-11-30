In a startling new promo of Bigg Boss 14, TV couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are seen revealing that they were about to get divorced before participating in the show and decided to give their relationship one last chance by being together in the house. The show has entered its finale week as host Salman Khan announced that more contestants will be eliminated on Monday after Pavitra Punia got evicted on Sunday. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant to Enter Bigg Boss 14 as a Challenger Along With Manu Punjabi, Arshi Khan And Others

The contestants, in a new task, were asked to share a secret with the fellow housemates and the audience. Rubina, who was given the immunity stone by Ekta Kapoor in an episode recently, talked about the problems in her married life and revealed the news of divorce to all. As the actor vent it out, her husband stood by her side and was later seen getting emotional. He was seen telling Rubina how it’s unfortunate that their family members and friends would get to hear about this from the show. Also Read - Pavitra Punia Gets Evicted From Bigg Boss 14 After Jaan Kumar Sanu?

Rubina, while talking about how they are glad that they decided to take one last chance in Bigg Boss 14, says, “Mere aur Abhinav ka sabse bada kaaran Bigg Boss karne ka yeh tha, humne ek dusre ko November tak ka time diya tha. We were about to get divorced. Agar dono yahaan saath nahi aaye hote toh shayad saath bhi nahi hote” (I and Abhinav had given each other time till November. We participated in Bigg Boss because of our relationship. Had we not come here together, we wouldn’t have been together in life today). Also Read - Kumar Sanu Says he Supported Son Jaan Whenever he Could: 'He Asked me To Call a Few People I Know'

An emotional Abhinav tells her, “It will be flashed all over the media.”

Earlier, before going into the house, Abhinav and Rubina had hinted about the trouble in their paradise and said that the lockdown period was difficult for everyone but they have moved forward.

Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 14!