Bigg Boss 14 is nearing with each passing day and Sunday we all will have the winner of the show. In week 20, the finale week, Rubina Dilaik is trending on the top with 57.47 % votes followed by Rahul Vaidya with 20.10 % votes. The third position is grabbed by Aly Goni with 9.37% votes followed by Nikki Tamboli with 3.70% votes and Rakhi Sawant is in the danger zone now with only 3.70% votes. If we go by voting trends, it looks like that Rubina has the highest possibility to win the show and Rahul Vaidya will turn out as the first runner-up. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Promo: Rakhi Sawant Applies Oil on Statue Pretending It To Be Bigg Boss | Watch Hilarious Video

Rubina Dilaik:

A popular television actress, Rubina made a name with roles in shows such as Chotti Bahu and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Within the house, her ‘shikshika’ behaviour made her unpopular. Outside, her loyal fan base has been fiercely voting for her. Several top stars have rooted for her, too. In the house, visiting Seniors Hina Khan and Gauhar Khan were once heard discussing how Rubina possesses all the qualities to win the show this season. Outside, stars from Bipasha Basu to Kamya Panjabi to Srishty Rode have backed her over the weeks, among others.

Rahul Vaidya:

On the other hand, Singer Rahul Vaidya without any doubt gives strong competition to the others in the show and has always maintained playing fair and being a pillar to friends in the house. He proved himself in the first season of the singing based reality show “Indian Idol” where he was crowned the second runner’s up. The fan base he built then has helped him all through in Bigg Boss.

Aly Goni:

Aly came in as a support system for evicted contestant Jasmin Bhasin but he soon established the fact that he means business, that he is good to go right till the end. He took a stand, aced all tasks and even added a sprinkle of romance with Jasmin to amp the show.

Nikki Tamboli:

Nikki Tamboli entered the Bigg Boss 14 house with a couple of Telugu and one Tamil film behind her, so not many among the Hindi audience knew her. Her operative mantra initially was being loud, and that helped her make headlines. Soon, she was trying to stay in the news with her fashion statements. She hasn’t done anything of note lately, though she has managed to survive till the end.

Rakhi Sawant:

Drama queen Rakhi has not surprisingly been constant in staying in the spotlight since her entry in the 14th season as a challenger. Undoubtedly, she has been one of the most entertaining characters and soon became one of the most liked contestants for the audience thanks to her no-holds-barred gimmicks and bizarre statements.

With inputs from IANS!