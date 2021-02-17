Ahead of Bigg Boss 14 finale, the top five finalists will have to through the dagger as they get a chance to fulfill one wish of them. Aly Goni asks to meet his mother and niece as he hasn’t seen them since the last few months and Nikki can be seen breaking down in tears as she misses her parents. However, their wish will not come easy this time and they have to sacrifice for what they wish the most. Aly’s wish will be fulfilled only if Nikki Tamboli takes Rs 6 lakh and quits the show. Nikki’s wish will be fulfilled if Rahul Vaidya tears Disha Parmar’s dupatta into pieces and Rakhi is asked to destroy the letter given to her by her husband Ritesh. But will they sacrifice for their fellow contestants. Rakhi is also seen telling Rahul that Nikki gave her immunity to him when the time came and now it is his turn to do something for her. Nikki is then seen sitting with Rubina and she suddenly gets up and says that she will herself tears Disha’s dupatta. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14, February 16, 2021, Finale Week Highlights: Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla's Romantic Moments Win Hearts, Rakhi Sawant Goes Emotional

Meanwhile, in tonight's episode, the contestants played the task cupid and were seen running around the house. The major highlight of the show was Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik's date. During the romantic date, they once again shared vows and had several moments. On the other hand, Rakhi wished her husband 'Happy Valentine's Day' and got teary-eyed.

Rakhi was seen back at her funny antics as she puts oil on a statue. Rakhi puts oil on the huge statue pretending it to be Bigg Boss. She says, "Bigg Boss why are you sleeping. Come I will apply oil on your head. Your head is so big. Till 14th season your all hair is gone what will happen in the 100th season." She oils Bigg Boss to get some coffee from the BB Mall.

The top five finalists of the season are Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli, and Rakhi Sawant. As per our poll, Rubina might emerge as the winner and Rahul Vaidya as the first runner-up.

