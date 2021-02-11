Bigg Boss 14 finalist: Paras Chhabra has begun his game as he entered Bigg Boss 14 to support Rubina Dilaik. In the last night’s episode of Bigg Boss 14, he didn’t just win the Ticket To Finale task but also ended up winning it for Rubina. What conspired later changed the game though. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta Asks Parth Samthaan-Priyank Sharma to Apologise or Face Defamation Notice For Sexual Harassment Allegations

Since Rubina has been nominated for the entire season after she threw a bucket filled with water on Rakhi Sawant, she gave her Ticket to Finale to Nikki Tamboli. This means that even though Rubina hasn't yet made it to the finale week, Nikki has now made it to the finale due to the special powers of her new friend Rubina in the show.

A lot of people are appreciating Paras for the way he played the game for Rubina. While many viewers are of the opinion that he has always been a player and that's now helping Rubina in the game after Abhinav Shukla's exit in the mid-week eviction earlier this week. However, another section of the audience is bashing Paras for speaking about his ex-girlfriend Pavitra Punia who's now dating Eijaz Khan in the show.

Your thoughts on Nikki getting the Ticket to Finale? Do you think Nikki deserved to win the Ticket To Finale after her performance in the show?

