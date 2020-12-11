The makers of Bigg Boss 14 have decided to entertain the audience for some more time by extending the show till February 2021. A report published in Mid-Day reveals that the makers are roping in six new wild card entries to make sure that the audience stays interested in the show and the TRP keeps soaring high till February next year. Earlier, the Salman Khan-hosted show was expected to be wrapped by January 9, however, the finale is not happening now. Also Read - Salman Khan’s First Look as Sikh Man in Antim The Final Truth Goes Viral, Fans Are Excited to See More of Him

Last week, five challengers entered the house as wild card entries – Rahul Mahajan, Manu Punjabi, Kashmera Shah, Arshi Khan, and Vikas Gupta. And now, Rakhi Sawant will be seen making an entry along with three contestants who recently left the show – Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, and Nikki Tamboli. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: These 3 Contestants Are All Set To Re-Enter The House

The show is now expected to have its finale week around Valentine’s Day next year. The daily quoted a source close to the production as saying, “Thanks to Salman’s star power and his banter with the contestants, Weekend Ka Vaar has grabbed eyeballs. So, the makers have decided to cash in on it. They are torn between wrapping it up on Valentine’s Day or February 20 as the latter will give them the advantage of having a Weekend Ka Vaar.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan's Controversial Show Gets an Extension Till February? Find Out

Meanwhile, the audience seems to be in for more entertainment with the entry of the popular names who have participated in the previous seasons of the controversial reality show. The extension surely comes as good news for the fans! What do you think?