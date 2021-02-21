Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale Live Updates: Bigg Boss 14 grand finale is just a few hours away and the battle between the top five finalists – Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli, has already begun. Tonight, we all will know who takes the prize money and the stunning trophy home. The grand finale will begin with some power-packed performances by Rakhi Sawant, Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya, Rahul Vaidya And Aly Goni, followed up with Salman Khan’s performance among several others. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale: From Salman Khan's Performance To Final Showdown, Here's What To Expect From Big Night

Their will a laughter dose by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limnaachiyaa and Madhuri Dixit will be entering the show to promote Dance Deewane and you are expected to watch Salman Khan and Madhuri dancing to their hit songs. Amidst all this, top finalists will be given a choice to take the money bag and exit the show. It will be interesting to watch who takes the money bag this time. And Finally, we will have the last countdown where Salman Khan will raise the winner’s hand. Here India.com brings the latest updates from the Bigg Boss 14 grand finale. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Live Telecast Online

Where and When To Bigg Boss 14 Live:

As always, Bigg Boss 14 grand finale will be premiered on Colors TV at 9 pm on Sunday (February 21). The show will also air on the HD Version of Colors But if you miss it on TV, no need to worry as you can watch the live TV on Colors app, Voot and MX Player. All you need to watch it is the premium subscription. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Semi-Finale: Rakhi Sawant Or Nikki Tamboli Likely To Be Evicted Tonight