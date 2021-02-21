Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale Live Updates: Bigg Boss 14 grand finale is just a few hours away and the battle between the top five finalists – Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli, has already begun. Tonight, we all will know who takes the prize money and the stunning trophy home. The grand finale will begin with some power-packed performances by Rakhi Sawant, Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya, Rahul Vaidya And Aly Goni, followed up with Salman Khan’s performance among several others. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale Elimination: Aly Goni Gets Evicted, Could Not Make It To Top 3

There will a laughter dose by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limnaachiyaa and Madhuri Dixit will be entering the show to promote Dance Deewane and you are expected to watch Salman Khan and Madhuri dancing to their hit songs. Amidst all this, top finalists will be given a choice to take the money bag and exit the show. It will be interesting to watch who takes the money bag this time. And Finally, we will have the last countdown where Salman Khan will raise the winner's hand. Here India.com brings the latest updates from the Bigg Boss 14 grand finale.

Check out our LIVE Coverage here:

07:00 pm: As per the Khabri report, Rakhi Sawant will walk out of the house with Rs 14 lakh money bag while Aly Goni will get evicted from the show. This brings us to the top three finalists of Bigg Boss 14 which are – Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya And Nikki Tamboli.

05:40 pm: Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin bring their romance back on your screens during the grand finale. Their chemistry and romance as they perform are absolutely unmissable.

04:10 pm – Rakhi Sawant has been declared as the original entertainer by Bigg Boss. Here’s another glimpse of her power-packed dance performance from the Grand Finale episode tonight:

02:35 pm – Actors Dharmendra, Riteish Deshmukh, and Nora Fatehi will be gracing the big Grand Finale episode of Bigg Boss 14 tonight. Watch their glimpses from the episode here:

02:00 pm – Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni have set a beautiful example of friendship in the show and today, in the grand finale episode, we’ll see them celebrating this new bond. Check out a glimpse of their happy performance here:

01:25 pm – Rakhi Sawant is all set to impress the audience with her performance as ‘Julie’ on stage. The actor will also perform on her dance number – Pardesiya. Check out this glimpse of Rakhi dancing her heart out:

01:00 pm – Bigg Boss gives a beautiful glimpse of Rubina Dilaik’s journey inside the house. Will Rubina win Bigg Boss 14?

12:30 pm – There’s a tough fight between Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik. Both are the top contenders for the trophy and have garnered a lot of love from the audience. Check out the two battling it out with a dance performance:

Where and When To Bigg Boss 14 Live:

As always, Bigg Boss 14 grand finale will be premiered on Colors TV at 9 pm on Sunday (February 21). The show will also air on the HD Version of Colors But if you miss it on TV, no need to worry as you can watch the live TV on Colors app, Voot and MX Player. All you need to watch it is the premium subscription.