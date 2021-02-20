Bigg Boss 14 grand finale is just a day away and fans are already excited to know whose hand will host Salman Khan raise on the stage. From interesting twists to shocking revelations about the contestants to Rahul Vaidya proposing to his girlfriend Disha Parmar, the show became the talk of the town in the last few months. Now, we have our top five finalists – Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Live Telecast Online

Like every year, this time again the finale of the controversial show will be grand filled with performances, last-minute evictions and the final showdown. So, are you excited for the big night? Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Semi-Finale: Rakhi Sawant Or Nikki Tamboli Likely To Be Evicted Tonight

Here is what you can expect from Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale:

Performance By Salman Khan:

The host of the show and Bollywood’s superstar Salman Khan will give a power-packed performance on his hit songs. Well, the grand finale is incomplete without his dancing moves. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale: This is How Much Prize Money Winner Will Be Taking Home Along With The Trophy

Performances by Finalists:

Rakhi Sawant will give an energetic solo performance. Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni will be seen showing their bond of friendship through their performance on ‘Yeh Dosti’ from the film Sholay and performance of war between Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vadia on ‘Allah Duhahi Hai’ from the film Race. However, no performance is shown by Nikki Tamboli as of now.

Bigg Boss Offers Money Bag to Finalists:

It will be interesting to watch who will take the money bag and opt to exit the house first. Nikki Tamboli, Rakhi Sawant and Aly Goni might be the top contenders to opt for a money bag.

Night of Laughter:

Celebrities might enter the show and it will be laughter loaded. Like last year, this time Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limnaachiyaa are expected to tickle your funny bones.

Final Showdown:

The final showdown is expected between Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya. They have been in the limelight for their ugly wars and it will be interesting to watch who will take the trophy home.