Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale: Actor Madhuri Dixit will be in the Bigg Boss 14 house tonight to take one contestant out of the show before Salman Khan announces the winner of the season. The actor, along with choreographers Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande, is the special guest in the Grand Finale episode of Bigg Boss 14. Also Read - List of All Bigg Boss Winners - From Rahul Roy to Sidharth Shukla, Check Out Who Won Salman Khan's Show And When

Apart from promoting her dance show Dance Deewane, the Dhak Dhak girl will also announce the Grand Finale elimination and take one from five finalists out of the house. The five contestants who are fighting for the trophy in the Grand Finale episode are Rubain Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Aly Goni, and Rakhi Sawant. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale, February 21, 2020, Live Updates: Final Battle For The Trophy Begins

While there’s a huge buzz around either Rahul or Rubina winning the trophy this season, Rakhi and Aly have also emerged as the strong contenders in this week’s voting. Nikki, who has been in the buzz since the day of the season, is also being looked up as the winner. However, india.com polls suggested that Rubina shall take the trophy home and the prize money. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale: From Salman Khan's Performance To Final Showdown, Here's What To Expect From Big Night

Meanwhile, the audience shall also watch out for Salman and Madhuri’s amazing chemistry. The duo has been everyone’s favourite since their pairing in Hum Aapke Hain Koun! and it won’t be a surprise if they land up reenacting one of the popular scenes or a dialogue on stage tonight. Ahem ahem!

Watch out this space for live coverage on Bigg Boss 14 tonight!