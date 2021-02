Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale Latest Breaking: Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli gets eliminated. Now, the race is between Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya. It is time for the final showdown. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale Voting Trends: Rubina Dilaik Fans Shower All Their Love For Her, Is She Ahead of Rahul Vaidya?