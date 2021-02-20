Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale is just a day ahead and both the fans and the contestants are going through a lot of emotions. In the latest promo shared by Colors TV, the makers have revealed glimpses of Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Vaidya, and Rubina Dilaik’s emotional journey. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale Week: Will Rubina Dilaik Get Trophy or Rahul Vaidya? Live Votes Will Decide

On Saturday morning, the channel released three quick promos of the three contestants seen breaking down with amazement as they look at their fabulous Bigg Boss 14 journey on a big screen. While they get teary-eyed, all of them also thank Bigg Boss and the makers for allowing them to experience this roller coaster ride. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik, You Are Fabulous And You Are Winning Bigg Boss 14 With or Without Trophy!

In the first promo, Bigg Boss is seen declaring Rakhi Sawant the ‘original entertainer’ after which Rakhi breaks down, folds her hands, and says ‘Bigg Boss aapko koti koti pranaam’.

The next promo shows Rubina crying like a child as she thanks Bigg Boss and the audience for loving her unconditionally.

Rahul Vaidya too expresses his feelings and breaks down saying just why did he not participate in the show earlier.

The show is having its grands finale on Sunday, February 20. Between these three – who do you think is going to win the trophy? Watch out this space for the LIVE coverage of Bigg Boss 14!